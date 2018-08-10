ALEDO — A June 12 officer-involved shooting near Viola has been deemed warranted, according to Mercer County officials.
At a news conference Friday morning, Mercer County Sheriff David Staley and Mercer County State's Attorney Meeghan Lee said the two involved officers were acting in self-defense when the shooting occurred.
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal firearms and drugs in rural Viola when Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Franklin Wade inflicted a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to Donovan Smith, 28, of Sherrard.
Smith was treated at Trinity West Hospital in Rock Island and later moved to the Mercer County Jail. Alex Cady, 29, of Preemption, also was arrested during the incident.
On Friday morning, Staley and Lee said an external investigation by the Mercer County-Henry County Task Force and the Illinois State Police determined Wade and Deputy Rodney Taylor were acting in self-defense on June 12.
"We are happy to conclude this was completely warranted," Lee said. "The officers were well-within the confines of their duties to shoot."
Weapons charges against Cady involve a .22-caliber Jennings pistol and a .223-caliber Savage rifle. Charges include armed violence, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 3 felonies.
Cady's next scheduled court appearance in Mercer County is Monday.
Smith initially was charged in Mercer County court with the Class X felony of armed violence/Category 1, a Class 2 felony of possession of a stolen firearm, and the Class 3 felonies of a felon possessing or using a weapon or firearm and possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
On July 25, the local charges were dropped and Smith was charged with federal offenses in connection to the incident.