UPDATE: Braud said Monday morning that he made the decision after his son fell this weekend and fractured his ankle.
His son will have to have surgery and will need care afterward. The surgery has to be performed in Minnesota, where his son lives, for several reasons, including insurance requirements.
Braud said he will have to be in Minnesota to help his son, who is single. The judge could not say for sure how long he will be away.
Braud will still be a circuit judge, but he expects to retire completely no later than the end of the year, he said.
His resignation, signed Sunday, was effective at 9 a.m. Monday, and Judge Frank Fuhr will be the acting chief until the other circuit judges (those that are elected) can select a permanent replacement from among themselves, Judge Mark A. VandeWiele said.
The 12 circuit judges are expected to meet Friday to make the decision.
Braud said he has been a judge since 2001 and an attorney since 1969.
PREVIOUS STORY: ROCK ISLAND — Walter Braud has resigned as the chief judge of Illinois' 14th Judicial Circuit, effective this morning.
Braud will remain on the job as a judge but will no longer serve as chief judge.
He announced Friday that he plans to retire in 2020.
