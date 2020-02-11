2 wanted for sex offender violations

Scott County Sheriff's deputies are looking for two people wanted on sex offender violations.
They are:
Zachary Adrian Braasch, 25, wanted for escape on an original charge of sex offender registration violation.
You have free articles remaining.
Braasch is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
William Anthony Lofton, 50, wanted for sex offender registration violation.
Lofton is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.
Quad-City Times