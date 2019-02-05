Authorities are looking for two people wanted in a Tuesday morning armed robbery in Buffalo.
Buffalo Police and Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at 12:07 a.m., Tuesday, of an armed robbery on Hacker Street.
Police say the victim was attempting to sell a cellular phone to two unknown females. The two females attacked the victim causing injury. A knife was recovered, but the victim was not stabbed.
The suspects left in possibly a dark colored sedan.
The suspects are described being white or Hispanic females, between the ages of 18-25 years old. One suspect has the spade symbol tattooed on her face, police said.
Anyone with any information of this incident or know who these suspects may be are asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department at (563)381-4733 or the Quad-City Crime Stoppers tip line at (309)762-9500.