 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant issued for suspect in Leisure Time shooting in East Moline
topical alert top story

Warrant issued for suspect in Leisure Time shooting in East Moline

{{featured_button_text}}

East Moline authorities are searching for a man identified as the suspected gunman in a late September shooting.

East Moline police obtained an arrest warrant for Darryl B. Shears Jr., 37, for Class X felony aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000 cash, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

East Moline police ask anyone with information to call 309-752-1546, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.

Police say Shears is considered armed and dangerous, and ask citizens not to approach him.

He is suspected of the shooting at Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, at about 1:01 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020. A 41-year-old male was shot in the torso, and a suspect left in a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate.

A photo of that vehicle had been distributed by police.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News