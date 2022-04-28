Warrant removal clinics begin in May in Rock Island County

People with certain kinds of outstanding Rock Island County warrants will have opportunities to resolve their cases beginning in early May.
Warrant removal clinics are scheduled to begin May 6 on the third floor of the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. There will be two sessions – one from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinics will continue after May 6 on the first Friday of each month, the release states.
Eligible warrants include those for:
- petty offenses.
- ordinance violations.
- traffic tickets.
- failure to appear.
- Class B misdemeanors.
- Class C misdemeanors.