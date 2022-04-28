 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Warrant removal clinics begin in May in Rock Island County

  • 0
Courtroom at the Rock Island County Justice Center

Rock Island County courts face 33,000 open cases with a looming deadline for trials to resume. Courtroom along with jury box and the judge's bench at the Rock Island County Justice Center.

 GARY KRAMBECK

People with certain kinds of outstanding Rock Island County warrants will have opportunities to resolve their cases beginning in early May.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Warrant removal clinics are scheduled to begin May 6 on the third floor of the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island, according to a news release from the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. There will be two sessions – one from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinics will continue after May 6 on the first Friday of each month, the release states.

Eligible warrants include those for:

  • petty offenses.
  • ordinance violations.
  • traffic tickets.
  • failure to appear.
  • Class B misdemeanors.
  • Class C misdemeanors.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba economic crisis and political crackdown pushes many to immigrate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News