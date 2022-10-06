Warrant served on home of Blue Grass police chief

State police have executed a search warrant on Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, his vehicle and a home in Bettendorf.

Flaherty, 38, is on administrative leave, pending an investigation into a drunken-driving case involving a Blue Grass councilman.

He has been named in recent court filings by Blue Grass Councilman Matt Sampson, related to the councilman's arrest in July on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The police officer who arrested Sampson, Mason Wilson, resigned in August.

Blue Grass councilman, police officer at odds in OWI As the police chief in Blue Grass remains on administrative leave, a councilman who is facin…

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Thursday that Flaherty was not the "direct focus" of the state's inquiry.

"The DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) is conducting an investigation in Scott County. Chief Flaherty is not currently the direct focus of that investigation," Walton wrote in an email Thursday. "He is not a suspect at this time. That’s about all I can say about the pending investigation."

Court documents include a record of events following Sampson's arrest, including a call he is said to have made to Wilson.

A voicemail message included the following, according to court records: "Hi Mason. This is Matt Sampson, the guy you arrested last night ... You’re a piece of s--- for doing what you did to me last night.

"..you should have let me go since I was two blocks away from home ... I resigned from the City Council and that is your fault ... I’ll make sure your law enforcement career ends here in Blue Grass ... enjoy your law enforcement career elsewhere.”

Sampson resigned his position as mayor pro temp, but he remains on the Blue Grass council.

Wilson emailed the chief about the call from Sampson and included details of it in his OWI report. Two days later, Flaherty rejected Wilson's report, saying the phone call was unrelated to the drunk-driving arrest, records show.

Flaherty reportedly told Wilson to remove the portions of the report related to the phone call because it "could potentially lead to other legal consequences for Sampson."

Several days later, Wilson included information about the phone call in a supplemental report, and Flaherty issued him a letter of reprimand and asked for his resignation, according to court documents.

Wilson submitted his resignation to the police department on Aug. 1, and the council, including Sampson, accepted it on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 24, the Scott County Sheriff's Department turned over its investigation into the matter to the Iowa State Patrol

Sampson, 41, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated when he was stopped on a golf cart or utility vehicle after hours. His blood-alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .205, records show.

Flaherty took over as Blue Grass police chief earlier this year. He previously served a combined 10 years as an officer in Davenport, Eldridge and Sioux Falls, S.D.

Blue Grass councilman knew officer wasn't fired A Blue Grass city councilman is claiming through his attorney that a city police officer was…