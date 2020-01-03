Watch: Davenport police investigate shooting at River Drive, East 3rd street

Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout that occurred in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and River Drive early Friday, with one of the vehicles entering the parking lot of the Quad-City Times.

The vehicle that entered the Times property, a Chevrolet Trail Blazer, jumped the curb into the parking lot from River Drive where the traffic lights are located at East 3rd Street.

The Trail Blazer and the vehicle chasing it had been racing along River Drive.

It left a trail of glass through a section of the parking lot as it was struck by bullets. One of the trees on the Times property was struck. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side and rear by bullets.

The vehicle then ran over one of the parking lot medians and came to rest with several windows shot out, two flattened tires and bullet holes of different calibers in the doors and front and back quarter panels.

The Trail Blazer was abandoned and left running in the Times parking lot.

A witness told police that two African-American men ran over to the area on East 4th Street where delivery drivers get their papers, with someone giving the men a ride up the hill.