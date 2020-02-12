Watch: Do you know driver who crashed into light pole and took off?

The Rock Island Police Department is seeking your help in identifying the owner of the vehicle pictured in this video.
According to police in a post on the department's Facebook page:
"On Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 3 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the base of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge for a hit and run property damage accident.
"The suspect vehicle appears to be a reddish SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle has oversized tires and a roof rack that appears to hold a spare tire. The vehicle sustained front end damage.
"The vehicle was last seen heading into Davenport, Iowa."
If you can identify this vehicle you are asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
