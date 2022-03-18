 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: 16-year-old killed in Davenport shooting early Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Police were called at 6:19 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of Iroquois for a report of shots fired. 

A neighbor said at about 6:15 a.m. he heard what sounded like two gunshots but did not see anything.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Police continue to investigate and no further information was available late Friday afternoon.

Crime scene technicians documented the scene and police canvassed the neighborhood early Friday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News