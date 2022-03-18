Watch now: 16-year-old killed in Davenport shooting early Friday

Davenport police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Police were called at 6:19 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of Iroquois for a report of shots fired.

A neighbor said at about 6:15 a.m. he heard what sounded like two gunshots but did not see anything.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Police continue to investigate and no further information was available late Friday afternoon.

Crime scene technicians documented the scene and police canvassed the neighborhood early Friday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.