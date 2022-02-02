 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: Davenport credit union robbed Wednesday

  • 0
Family Credit Union robbed

The Family Credit Union, 1400 Rockingham Road, was robbed Wednesday. A sign on the door says the building will reopen Thursday.

 TOM LOEWY

The Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road, Davenport, was robbed Wednesday at 10:13 a.m.

A sign on the credit union’s doors said a robbery occurred and it planned to be closed until Thursday morning.

Davenport Police left the scene by 12:30 p.m. A number of bank employees exited the building around 12:40 p.m. One employee said no one was injured during the robber and it happened “quickly.”

“They were in and out,” the employee said.

Police say early reports indicate a person entered the business and demanded money from a teller, fleeing after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Video advertising the new website redesign for qctimes.com
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to send troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News