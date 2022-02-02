Watch now: Davenport credit union robbed Wednesday

The Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road, Davenport, was robbed Wednesday at 10:13 a.m.
A sign on the credit union’s doors said a robbery occurred and it planned to be closed until Thursday morning.
Davenport Police left the scene by 12:30 p.m. A number of bank employees exited the building around 12:40 p.m. One employee said no one was injured during the robber and it happened “quickly.”
“They were in and out,” the employee said.
Police say early reports indicate a person entered the business and demanded money from a teller, fleeing after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.