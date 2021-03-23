Watch now: Davenport Police, Clinton County say human remains were found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.

The police agencies investigating the disappearance of a missing Davenport girl said fisherman have found human remains near DeWitt.

The mother of missing Breasia Terrell attended a press conference near the scene Tuesday, when police emphasized they have yet to identify the remains. She declined to comment, and police did not link the cases together.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department say two fishermen found the remains near 270th Avenue in Clinton County on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing.

The remains have not been identified, and officers said that may take some time.

“First and foremost, we are following the best protocols in order to achieve resolution regarding the identification of the remains,” said DCI Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn, at the press conference. “We are working diligently across multiple agencies including the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement from Davenport and Clinton counties to complete the investigation. We appreciate your patience as we work thoroughly toward resolution.”