Watch now: Davenport Police, Clinton County say human remains were found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.

The police agencies investigating the disappearance of a missing Davenport girl said fisherman have found human remains near DeWitt.
The mother of missing Breasia Terrell attended a press conference near the scene Tuesday, when police emphasized they have yet to identify the remains. She declined to comment, and police did not link the cases together.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Criminal Investigations and the Davenport Police Department say two fishermen found the remains near 270th Avenue in Clinton County on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing.
The remains have not been identified, and officers said that may take some time.
“First and foremost, we are following the best protocols in order to achieve resolution regarding the identification of the remains,” said DCI Special Agent in Charge Richard Rahn, at the press conference. “We are working diligently across multiple agencies including the Division of Criminal Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and law enforcement from Davenport and Clinton counties to complete the investigation. We appreciate your patience as we work thoroughly toward resolution.”
According to Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt the community and law enforcement leadership are focused on primary communications with family members at this time, though they would not say if the case was related to Terrell, missing since July.
Aishia Lankford, Breasia's mother, was in the parking lot of the news conference.
“Our prayers are deeply with the families directly impacted by this discovery,” said Chief Paul Sikorski. “Please join us in keeping them in our thoughts.”
Community leadership is ready with crisis intervention and counseling services for those impacted, officer said.
“We have been in contact with local social service agencies to provide counseling to the families impacted – no matter the outcome of the investigation,” said Chief Sikorski. “We know this discovery will cause many emotions and ensuring the best access to support services that many will need is among our top priorities.”
There was a large law enforcement presence, including both agencies, on Highway 61 in Dewitt last night.
In July, the agencies held a joint news conference related to the search for Breasia Terrell, 11, who went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting convicted sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father, and was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police. The search for her body centered on Credit Island and rural Clinton County.
This story will be updated.