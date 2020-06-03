Watch Now: Teen injured in shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport

Davenport Police say an 18-year-old was shot outside Garfield Elementary in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
The teen was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with non-life threatening injuries.
The school is at 902 E. 29th St., Davenport.
Police have marked the location of shell casings in a parking area next to the school. A crime scene investigator is photographing playground equipment behind the school.
This story will be updated.
