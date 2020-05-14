Watch now: Rock Island police officers cleared in fatal April shooting

The Rock Island County State's Attorney has ruled the fatal shooting of Kelvin Shaw by Rock Island police officers in April was a justified use of force.
Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, was wounded by Rock Island police officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans, who were helping investigate a report of a person being held hostage for two days at 2930 5th Ave., according to initial information released by the Rock Island Integrity Task Force, which investigates police lethal force cases in the county. Shaw died a few days later in Peoria, where he was taken for further treatment after the shooting.
"I have determined that both officers, Mumma and Evans, were justified in their use of deadly force and the discharge of their duty weapons in their encounter with Kelvin Shaw on April 25, 2020, according to a news release issued Thursday by Dora Villarreal, the state's attorney.
Villarreal’s release provided more detail about the initial call and Shaw’s encounter with police after.
Dispatchers told police the call was an aggravated domestic battery, she said in the release. Two female victims were reportedly being held at gunpoint and one was injured.
When officers arrived, they were able to speak with the two and get them safely out of the building, Villarreal said. The injured person needed medical treatment for cuts and bruises on her face.
They were able to tell police the gunman was hiding inside and officers put a watch on the front door of the apartment while a police entry into the apartment was planned.
Shaw was identified as the suspect inside the apartment, Villarreal said. He had an active warrant for a weapons violation.
Villarreal said Mumma and Evans were helping secure a perimeter around the building when Shaw was seen jumping from a window and trying to run away. He was carrying a pistol in his hand.
Uniformed officers yelled for Shaw to stop and he did not do so, Villarreal said.
Shaw tried to climb a fence, then stepped down and pointed the pistol at the officers, Villarreal said. Mumma and Evens fired five shots between them, and Shaw was hit three times.
The officers began chest compressions and secured the pistol Shaw had been holding — a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson, Villarreal said.
Villarreal included excerpts from officers’ body camera footage that show Shaw running to and attempting to climb the fence. She also provided stills from that footage that show Shaw at the fence. The pistol is visible in his hand.
The Rock Island Police Department also issued a news release Thursday stating that its internal review found the two officers' conduct was in accordance with department policies. The two, who have been on administrative leave while the investigations were conducted, will be returned to active duty.
When police officers in Rock Island County use lethal force, the task force is activated to investigate. It is comprised of representatives of law enforcement agencies in the county as well as the Illinois State Police. The agency whose officers are being investigated do not provide an detective.
When they have finished collecting their evidence, the task force detectives present the case to the state’s attorney’s office for a review and a ruling on whether the officers’ conduct is justified.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.