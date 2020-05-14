Watch now: Rock Island police officers cleared in fatal April shooting

Dispatchers told police the call was an aggravated domestic battery, she said in the release. Two female victims were reportedly being held at gunpoint and one was injured.

When officers arrived, they were able to speak with the two and get them safely out of the building, Villarreal said. The injured person needed medical treatment for cuts and bruises on her face.

They were able to tell police the gunman was hiding inside and officers put a watch on the front door of the apartment while a police entry into the apartment was planned.

Shaw was identified as the suspect inside the apartment, Villarreal said. He had an active warrant for a weapons violation.

Villarreal said Mumma and Evans were helping secure a perimeter around the building when Shaw was seen jumping from a window and trying to run away. He was carrying a pistol in his hand.

Uniformed officers yelled for Shaw to stop and he did not do so, Villarreal said.

Shaw tried to climb a fence, then stepped down and pointed the pistol at the officers, Villarreal said. Mumma and Evens fired five shots between them, and Shaw was hit three times.