Watch Now: Sunday shooting in Rock Island under investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that took place around 5:24 p.m. Sunday near Longview Park in Rock Island.

Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCloud said in a news release Sunday that officers responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly in the area and a traffic stop was attempted.

The vehicle fled with offices in pursuit. The vehicle became disabled on Gaines Street at West 9th Street in Davenport.

McCloud said several people fled from the vehicle and one person was taken into custody. Police were trying to determine late Sunday if the people in the Hyundai were involved in the shooting.

Police said a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport but did not know if the person was a victim in the Rock Island shooting.

Rock Island police found numerous shell casings on the pavement of 13th Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets. Evidence also was collected from the walkway in Longview Park.

Police ask anyone with information relating to this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500. They may also submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”