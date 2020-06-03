Watch Now: Teen injured in shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport
topical alert top story

Watch Now: Teen injured in shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting outside Garfield Elementary School

A teenager was injured in a shooting outside Garfield Elementary School in Davenport Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

 KEVIN SCHMIDT

Davenport Police say an 18-year-old was shot outside Garfield Elementary in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, with non-life threatening injuries.

The school is at 902 E. 29th St., Davenport.

Police have marked the location of shell casings in a parking area next to the school. A crime scene investigator is photographing playground equipment behind the school.

This story will be updated.

2
6
4
11
29

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News