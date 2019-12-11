Watch: Parolee caught on video breaking into Davenport home

Davenport police have arrested a parolee from the Iowa Department of Corrections who was caught on a video camera breaking into a Farnam Street home Monday morning.
Seth Lawrence Simonin, 30, of 919 ½ LeClaire St., Davenport, is charged with one count each of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The burglary charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, while the theft and criminal mischief charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Sean Johnson, Simonin was caught on camera kicking in the back door of a home in the 3000 block Farnam Street at approximately 9 a.m.
He could be seen a little while later leaving the home with property valued at $341.
The damage to the door is estimated at $350.
Simonin was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $7,000 bond, cash or surety.
He has several felony and misdemeanor convictions in Clinton, Jackson, Scott and Muscatine counties. Those convictions include possession of precursors to making meth, including pseudoephedrine, as well as forgery, burglary and drug charges.
Among the convictions for which he most recently was incarcerated are forgery convictions out of Muscatine and Scott counties and a burglary conviction in Davenport.
In Sept. 2015, Simonin was charged with forgery in both Muscatine and Scott counties after he tried to pass fake $20 bills to businesses. He attempted to pass seven fake $20 bills at the Dollar General in Muscatine, and attempted to pay for gasoline with two counterfeit $20 bills at the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on Division Street in Davenport.
Simonin was identified by surveillance camera at the Dollar General. By the time he passed the fake $20s at the Mother Hubbard’s, he had already been named as a suspect for passing forged money.
He pleaded guilty to the forgery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison by judges in both Muscatine and Scott counties.
But during October of 2015, before he was arrested and sentenced to the forgery charges, Simonin broke into a home in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue in Davenport.
According to the Davenport Police arrest affidavit, while in the home Simonin stole a computer, $300 in change and the keys to the burglary victim’s 2004 Ford Taurus.
The victim found an open can of Mountain Dew in the bedroom. The victim also found that the burglar had taken a Bud Light from the refrigerator, drank it and left the crushed can in the kitchen sink.
From the mouth of the cans, the Iowa State Crime Laboratory was able to lift DNA, which then was placed in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. The DNA named Simonin as the perpetrator of the burglary.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary and was sentenced on May 24, 2017, as a habitual offender to 15 years in prison with the stipulation that he must serve a minimum of three years in prison. He received credit for time served in the county jail while awaiting a final disposition of his cases.
After serving time on convictions in Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties, Simonin was placed on work release in November of 2018. He was placed on parole in March of this year.