Watch: Parolee caught on video breaking into Davenport home

Among the convictions for which he most recently was incarcerated are forgery convictions out of Muscatine and Scott counties and a burglary conviction in Davenport.

In Sept. 2015, Simonin was charged with forgery in both Muscatine and Scott counties after he tried to pass fake $20 bills to businesses. He attempted to pass seven fake $20 bills at the Dollar General in Muscatine, and attempted to pay for gasoline with two counterfeit $20 bills at the Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard on Division Street in Davenport.

Simonin was identified by surveillance camera at the Dollar General. By the time he passed the fake $20s at the Mother Hubbard’s, he had already been named as a suspect for passing forged money.

He pleaded guilty to the forgery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison by judges in both Muscatine and Scott counties.

But during October of 2015, before he was arrested and sentenced to the forgery charges, Simonin broke into a home in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue in Davenport.

According to the Davenport Police arrest affidavit, while in the home Simonin stole a computer, $300 in change and the keys to the burglary victim’s 2004 Ford Taurus.