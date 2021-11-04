Waterloo man faces kidnapping charge in Scott County

A Waterloo man is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree kidnapping after police said he locked a woman in the bedroom of her Bettendorf residence and sexually assaulted her three times while she was confined for eight hours.
Lamont Lloyd, 31, faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if he is convicted of the Class A felony charge.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Sgt. Brian Crouch, on June 23, Lloyd confined the victim, with whom he had a previous relationship, to the bedroom of the residence for approximately eight hours.
Lloyd “intentionally subjected the victim to sex abuse three time during the eight-hour confinement,” Crouch said in his affidavit.
Lloyd took the woman’s cell phone and verbally threatened and physically assaulted her causing injuries to the victim’s face and head.
He then took the woman’s car keys and coerced her into taking him to an ATM machine to withdrawal money from her account.
At the ATM, the woman saw two people and screamed for help. Lloyd drove the woman’s vehicle from the scene as the woman was hanging out of the open front seat passenger door.
Witnesses saw the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street as the woman was hanging out of the passenger seat screaming for help.
Lloyd let the woman go after she got out of the car at a relative’s home in Rock Island.
Video from the area of the ATM machine recorded the vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the one-way street as it was leaving the ATM. The video showed the passenger-side door was open.
Lloyd also is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of domestic abuse assault-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Lloyd was arrested by Waterloo Police on July 19 and has been held in the Black Hawk County Jail on the Bettendorf detainer and on two charges working their way through Black Hawk County District Court.
On Oct. 13, during a hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Lloyd pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He was sentenced to two years on probation.
On Oct. 21, during a hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Lloyd pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony. On Nov. 3, he was sentenced to a term of 2-5 years on probation.
Lloyd was taken from the Black Hawk County Jail and booked into the Scott Count Jail at 3:16 p.m. Thursday. He was being held Thursday night without bond on the kidnapping charge and with a $5,000 cash-only bond on the domestic abuse charge.