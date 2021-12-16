Waterloo man pleads not guilty to kidnapping charge in Scott County

Witnesses saw the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street as the woman was hanging out of the passenger seat screaming for help.

Lloyd let the woman go after she got out of the car at a relative’s home in Rock Island.

Video from the area of the ATM machine recorded the vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the one-way street as it was leaving the ATM. The video showed the passenger-side door was open.

Lloyd also is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of domestic abuse assault-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. First-degree kidnapping is a Class D felony that carries of sentence of life in prison. Lloyd also pleaded not guilty to the domestic abuse charge.

Lloyd was arrested by Waterloo Police on July 19 and has been held in the Black Hawk County Jail on the Bettendorf detainer and on two charges working their way through Black Hawk County District Court.

On Oct. 13, during a hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Lloyd pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He was sentenced to two years on probation.

On Oct. 21, during a hearing in Black Hawk County District Court, Lloyd pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony. On Nov. 3, he was sentenced to a term of 2-5 years on probation.