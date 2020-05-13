Wednesday fire damages Moline duplex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wednesday morning fire damaged a Moline residence, though no one was injured.

Firefighters were called around 10:42 a.m. for a fire at 408 30th Ave., according to the Moline Fire Department. When they arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the building, a duplex.

Firefighters entered the home, with one team putting out the fire, and another searching for anyone inside, the department states. The fire was put out quickly and the search did not find anyone in the duplex.

Damage was estimated around $5,000, but a possible cause and origin were not provided in the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.