Trial will resume this morning for Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, who is accused of assaulting a man with a sledge hammer in April. Her attorney said in his opening statement Tuesday that she was acting in self defense #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Court has gotten off to a late start this morning. Jurors still have not been brought into the courtroom #LaceyTrial #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Jury now in the courtroom. Sgt. Eric Roloff with the Scott Co Sheriff's Office is still on the stand #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff interviewed Lacey after the incident in front of McDonnell Property Management on Pershing Avenue #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says Lacey told him that she was on the phone with her friend when her male companion said that his car windows had been smashed. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says L said her friend was going to pick her up and take her to the police department. On the way, they saw the man's work truck at McDonnell's #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says L told him that the man had pushed her. Her friend had gotten out a baseball bat and Lacey had the hammer. Roloff says L told him that she swung it at him when the man went towards her friend #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says L said she and her friend left the scene after the incident. She called 911. He said yesterday that Lacey reported that she had a hurt foot from the incident #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says that in the course of his investigation, he contacted a maintenance man at 427 Pershing Avenue regarding a surveillance camera on the west side of the building. The incident happened in front of 422 Pershing Avenue #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Assistant Scott Co Attorney Samuel Huff is now going to play the video for the jury #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says he also retrieved video from a home near Lacey. Lacey told him about damage that had been done to her male companion's vehicle. She also said water was placed in her gas tank #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says the man had a bump on his forearm #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff said earlier that he had looked at text messages between Lacey and the man where they two of them were interacting. Those stopped in January 2018. He said the man from that point was texting Lacey, but she didn't respond. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
When questioned by defense attorney Murray Bell, Roloff says there were lots of vulgar accusations made. Says it appeared the man had been upset that Lacey had a new male partner who is white #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
On cross, Roloff says Davenport PD investigated first but it then went to the sheriff's office. Says he was told Davenport had a conflict of interest because of Lacey's connection with the city (director of the Dport Civil Rights Commission) #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says he was informed about the property damage at Lacey's home. Bell said in his opening that the man's work truck was seen coming out of the alleyway behind her house on a neighbors surveillance camera #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
The man was never charged. Under questioning by Bell, Roloff says he didn't feel there was enough evidence to bring charges against the man #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Bell: Even with his truck in the alleyway? Roloff: For 3 minutes, sir. #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff says Lacey told him that the man had been "terrorizing" her and that she was afraid for her safety #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Roloff finishes his testimony. State rests #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Court takes a short break #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
Court is back in session. Defense's first witness is Matt McDonnell, who owns McDonnell Property Management #laceytrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019
McDonnell says Lacey had contacted him in late March 2018 and showed him some damage to her vehicle. Says he felt like she wanted him to step in in some way. Says he called an officer he knew #LaceyTrial— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) March 20, 2019