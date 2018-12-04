The Davenport Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday morning.
At 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Wells Fargo, 1618 Main St., for a report of a robbery.
The man implied he had a weapon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured.
As a precaution, Davenport Central High School was placed on lockdown from 9:45 a.m. to 10:05 a.m., Davenport Community School District spokeswoman Dawn Saul said.
All students remained in their classrooms during that time, she said.
Police say the suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, “skinny” style black sweat pants and black Sketcher shoes having large white soles.
The department’s criminal investigation division is investigating the incident. The FBI also arrived on scene to assist with the investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-3125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile application “CityConnect Davenport , IA.”
This is at least the third bank or credit union robbery reported in Davenport over the last few months.
At 5:35 p.m. Nov. 23, police were dispatched to DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 W. Kimberly Road, where a man wearing a full camouflage mask, green sweatshirt and jeans implied he had a weapon and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.
In August, police arrested Randall John Williams, 53, of Davenport, in connection with a robbery at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison Street. His case is being tried in federal court.