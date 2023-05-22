The Quad-Cities' largest police recruitment fair in more than three years started quietly when the doors to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark opened at 11 a.m. on a Wednesday in the middle of March.

Joined by her mother and her little sister, 16-year-old Serenity Oechsner traveled from Davenport to Moline and was the first through the doors. She showed up four minutes after the start.

Oechsner was one of only a handful of people who met with representatives from 35 law enforcement and corrections agencies from across Iowa and Illinois who sent representatives to the fair, hoping to attract recruits. By the time the four-hour event ended, just seven people had come through the doors.

Of the seven visitors, five were white men. Diversity was hard to find in such a small sampling. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad-Cities say finding a diverse field of candidates is harder because of the overall shrinking of the pool.

On spring break from Davenport West High School, Oechsner visited every one of the 35 tables set up in the arena's conference room during her several-hour visit. The first stop on her tour of the opportunities available in law enforcement was the sign-in table, where she met the fair's organizers.

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

'Close to desperate'

Daniel Crippen is a District 12 trustee of the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois State Lodge and helped organize the fair. He was not surprised by the poor turnout.

"We had just two visitors in the first hour, and one of those was a woman who was specifically looking for an application from the Scott County Emergency Communications Center," Crippen said.

"What did surprise us a little bit is what happened when we started putting together this job fair. We have 35 agencies here today. That's a lot.

"The Cook County Sheriff's Department is here. That's Chicago. Will County Sheriff's and Corrections is here. That's a two-hour drive. Calumet City's police department is here. That's a two-and-a-half hour drive."

Oechsner "is a little young, but she is just the kind of candidate we need to reach out to," Crippen said.

"We are having a tough time finding young people who really want to be police officers or sheriff's deputies," he said. "The young lady (Oechsner) really sounded determined. We don't see a lot of that these days. The love for the job just isn't there."

Scot Ward, president of Lodge 263 in Illinois, said policing is unpopular because of "media narratives," especially in the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

"You have falsely accused police officers and you have officers who make one mistake and their careers are ruined," he said. "Police officers are not perfect. But we have efforts to defund the police because of the actions of one officer."

Chris Southward is the president of Fraternal Order of Police Illinois State Lodge. He dismissed any notion of "systemic racism" or "institutional racism" in police forces across Illinois.

"Illinois has some of the best-trained officers in the nation, and I have never once worked with a racist officer," Southward said. "On top of trying to recruit new officers, now we can't keep officers. And I have to say this: I think the perception the media has created of the police has a lot to do with that."

Local numbers support Southward's observation that some departments are losing ground. In 2020, Rock Island County's four largest law enforcement agencies — the Rock Island Sheriff's Department, and the police departments of Rock Island, Moline and East Moline — employed 315 police officers and sheriff's deputies. That number is down to 248 this year, a 21% decrease.

While the number of uniformed officers in Rock Island County shrank by 67, the number of non-white officers and deputies increased significantly. In 2020, only 34 of the 315 officers and deputies were non-white. That's 10.8%. In 2023, 49 of the 248 are people of color. That's 19.8%.

The latest numbers suggest the agencies better reflect the area in which they serve. The population of Rock Island County is 142,909. Hispanics make up 13.7% of that population, while Blacks account for 11.8%.

By far the biggest changes in representation were found in Hispanic officers. The four largest law enforcement agencies in Rock Island County employ a total of 37 Hispanic officers, or 14.9% of the total uniformed officers.

Crippen, Ward and Southward said they think changing ideals of work make a career in law enforcement a tough sell. Many younger candidates, they said, shrink away from shift work that includes nights and weekends. The dangers associated with police work, which frequently make the news, also are off-putting, they said.

The hiring efforts by most police departments in Illinois and Iowa, Crippen said, are "as close to desperate as anyone would like to admit."

He spent years with the East Moline Police Department, including time as an officer in low-income housing units. He said finding a diverse field of applicants is harder today because of the lack of applicants.

"One of the reasons departments come here for the job fair is because the Quad-Cities is a very diverse community," Crippen said. "And I think the law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities — certainly on the Illinois side — are very diverse."

Many opportunities, fewer recruits

One of Oechsner's first stops during the job fair was at the table set up by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.

The agency has 61 deputies, including 14 Hispanic, three Black and one Asian. Hispanic deputies make up 22.9% of the force, and people of color, overall, comprise 29.5%.

The Rock Island Sheriff's Department has four female deputies.

Sheriff Darren Hart was elected to the post in December 2022 and said diverse representation among the employees of a law enforcement agency is critical.

“It is important that we have a department that understands the issues that are facing our communities and what better but the individuals who actually live and work in our communities?” Hart asked.

The sheriff’s office does its best to attract a diverse selection of candidates and has done a good job doing so, considering that it and other agencies are finding it challenging to get people to apply at all, Hart said.

“We’re constantly looking for qualified and quality applicants,” he said.

Oechsner is one of the targets. Besides attending job fairs, the Rock Island Sheriff's Department is reaching out to school districts and posting openings on social media.

Recruiting efforts include working with community groups, Hart said. Since taking office, for example, he has met with the NAACP several times.

Public entities like the sheriff’s department are competing with the private sector for candidates, Hart said. The sheriff’s office has a lot to offer, but so do businesses.

And so, too, do other agencies. As she walked through the job fair, Oechsner said she never had any idea just how many opportunities are available in law enforcement.

"I've talked to a woman who is the head of the bomb squad," the 16-year-old said. "And a woman who is with the Will County Department of Corrections. There's a table for the Conservation Police, and the woman there has been doing it for over 20 years.

"There are an amazing amount of opportunities. There are so many choices, and there are some really good deals out there."

Many law enforcement agencies are offering hiring bonuses and relaxing residency requirements to entice candidates, Hart said.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” he added. “That’s not to say we won’t have to consider it.”

Still, there has been some success in recruiting, the sheriff said.

Since taking office, Hart has hired nine correctional staff. As of March 14, there still was a handful of openings for deputies and jail staff.

He anticipates a woman and a couple of Black candidates will be hired from the sheriff’s candidate pool in coming months.

Hispanic representation

Oechsner said she came to the fair to learn about all of the law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities.

The officers representing East Moline welcomed the teenager with open arms. It is a police force that has no Black officers and just one female officer, though East Moline's population is 18.4% Black.

But while patrolling a population of 21,136 that is 18.6% Hispanic, 10 of the East Moline Police Department's 37 officers are Hispanic. That's 27%.

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey has been a police officer for 22 years and chief for a little over three years. He sees East Moline as a diverse city.

"It's a great asset to have a public safety department or any department reflect the community's diversity," he said.

Ramsey readily acknowledged, though, that the city’s police department isn’t there yet.

"Are we where we want to be?" he asked. "No. We constantly are working towards that goal."

He has daily talks with the city's human resource department about increasing the police force's diversity. The department also works with some of the city's Black ministers, Ramsey said. When there are openings on the police force, the department reaches out to them.

The department also works with the NAACP when recruiting and extends its efforts to other segments of the population.

"The best way I can explain it is: When we open up applications, we want anybody and everybody to apply," Ramsey said.

He had a familiar short answer for the biggest challenge in recruiting a diverse police force: The pool of candidates — from every background — is shrinking.

"We are not getting the applicants overall like we used to get," Ramsey said.

In past years, the eligibility list numbered 20 to 25 people. That list used to fill the need for two years.

"Now we're getting less and less applicants, so the list may only have three or four people on it," Ramsey said.

If the department has two or three openings, the list is instantly exhausted.

It's not just an issue East Moline faces, Ramsey said. The number of applicants overall is just a lot lower than it used to be.

"That's why the community is seeing so many agencies around here testing two, three times a year," he said.

Some of the shift work is not as appealing to applicants as it was in the past, he said, and many look for 9-to-5 jobs with weekends off.

"It might be because there's a wealth of jobs out there right now, or that public service is not always the easiest job," Ramsey said. "I wish we knew 100% what the reason was."

Applications in Davenport climb

Oechsner's stop at the Davenport Police Department's table was one she was excited to make. Her grandmother volunteers there and sparked the teen's interest in law enforcement.

"My grandmother does a lot of filing and delivering orders," Oechsner said. "She gets to work with Chief (Jeff) Bladel sometimes, and she always tells me about it. That was how my interest really started when I was little."

Second to Moline's 12 female officers, Davenport has 11 women in uniform on a force that numbers 155.

Of the total sworn officers, eight are Black, six are Hispanic and four are Asian. While 9% of the force is non-white, the city's population of 101,009 is more diverse at 22.1% non-white. The city's Black residents are 10.9% of the population, Hispanics account for 8.9% and Asians are 2.3%. Those identifying as more than one race or ethnicity are 6.8% of the population.

While the department declined to speak about hiring and diversity issues, it did make an extensive amount of data available.

And some of those numbers contradict the broader assertions of "application numbers being down."

In fact, records show, applications to the Davenport Police Department hit a six-year high in 2022, numbering 343. Of those applications, 150 were from people of color.

In 2021, 97 of the 251 applications were from non-white candidates. In 2020, 77 of the 224 applications were from people of color.

Bettendorf and Scott County

Oechsner's stop at the Bettendorf Police Department's table was followed by a lengthy stay at the display set up by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

"I would really be interested in both," she said. "I think both are good places to work for someone who wants to live in Iowa."

The Bettendorf Police Department declined to be interviewed about diversity issues and hiring efforts but did submit demographic information about its force of 49 officers. The force is 96% white and 92% male.

The department has two Hispanic officers and had three in 2020. There are four female officers.

Bettendorf's population of 39,327 is 83.5% white, 6.4% Asian, 4.6% Hispanic and 1.9% black.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department declined to provide demographic information on its staff and force, but during the job fair, Sgt. Shaun McDonough said, "since COVID, applications have dropped off."

He works the jail side of the department and noted its staff is "at about 60."

"We are OK. We are able to staff, but we would like to get to 70," he said. "But we are meeting our manpower needs."

In 2020, Sheriff Tim Lane said minority recruitment has been made harder by a "climate of mistrust of police."

"I feel many people are discouraged from law enforcement because police are seen in negative ways," Lane said. "I think sometimes broad statements are made about police, based on very serious incidents.

"But being in public service is not a disservice to your community — no matter your race or gender."

Scott County has a population of 174,170 — up from 165,224 in 2020. The county is 78.6% white, 8.2% Black, 7.4% Hispanic, 3.3% Asian, and 3.3% identify as of multiple ethnicity.

In 2020, the sheriff's department's 41 white deputies made up 91.1% of the force. Three of the officers were Black, and one was Native American.

'We're all hurting'

One of Oechsner's last stops at the recruitment fair was with the Rock Island Police Department, which has a force of 71 officers.

The city is the most diverse of any in the Quad-Cities. The population of 36,636 is 61.1% white, 18.9% Black, 13.7% Hispanic, 5.5% of multiple ethnicity and 5.1% Asian.

Tim McCloud, deputy chief of the Rock Island Police Department, said a police department should reflect the community it serves to the best of its ability.

“We definitely always want to have as much diversity as we can,” McCloud said.

He acknowledged that reaching a level of diversity within a police force that matches or comes close to matching that of the community it serves would, however, be a real challenge.

Rock Island has five Hispanic officers, two Black officers and seven women officers.

The size and makeup of the force is always changing, and its composition also depends on who applies and completes the testing process, McCloud said. He stressed that with the current job market, the focus is less on diversifying than it is getting anyone to apply.

“Right now, we’re all hurting,” McCloud said.

He suggested several potential reasons for the shrunken pool of applicants.

“Challenges in recruitment, I think, probably are due to a lot of misconceptions about what we do,” McCloud said. “And I mean, we can be honest, there hasn't been a lot of positive portrayal of law enforcement in the media for a while now.

"... Bridging the distrust members of the public may have of police after publicized incidents of wrongdoing on the part of some law enforcement in the country will take relationship building."

One of the keys in that effort, he said, is to allow members of the community and the police to meet.

For its part, the Rock Island Police Department’s efforts include its “Coffee with a Cop” program, the citizen police academy and community fundraisers, McCloud said.

To encourage applications, the Rock Island Police has begun offering financial incentives, both for new recruits and for officers of other departments who might be willing to switch, he said.

The city has updated its website with attracting candidates in mind, and, like other law enforcement agencies, Rock Island has been sending officers to career fairs, McCloud said.

He predicted the shortage of applicants eventually will ease.

“I think our efforts are probably going to show more and more people coming out,” McCloud said. “I think people are gonna start to realize what a great career this is.”