A 17-year-old Davenport West High School student accused of having a gun at the school earlier this week is facing adult charges.
Jayden James Mills is charged in Scott County District Court with possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and carrying weapons on school grounds. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 15.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the high school, 3505 W. Locust St., according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department.
Mills was approached by a witness who is employed by the school district. During a conversation between the two, Mills pulled up the front of his shirt and displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and left the building.
A second witness saw him wave the gun in the air before getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, according to the affidavit.
Mills is an adjudicated delinquent with a prior felony conviction, according to the affidavit, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
No injuries were reported.
He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Scott County Jail, according to police.