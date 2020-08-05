Wheatland man charged with car theft

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Wheatland, Iowa, man early Wednesday and charged him with felony theft in connection with a stolen car.

Leam Alan Tank, 28, is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,300 bond. Tank is charged with felony first-degree theft and a misdemeanor harassment of public employees.

The deputies found Tank at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at 21445 Scott Park Road Lot 60, where a stolen vehicle was located.

According to the sheriff’s department, Tank claimed his name was “Jacob Brown.” He later admitted the name was an alias.

