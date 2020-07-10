'Where we stand': Illinois Quad-Cities police release answers to NAACP questions

The chiefs pointed out hiring is by civilian boards in all of the cities, and asked for help in recruitment. The group also said “ … 25% to 50% seems to be an arbitrary number that might not reflect the community.” The chiefs also asked how “disenfranchised areas” was defined.

The formation of QCLEG came after a group of about 100 people gathered June 3 outside Second Baptist Church in Rock Island discussing what organizers called the resolution to the problem of national racism and the treatment of African Americans by police.

The Resolution group came out of the meeting, which was sponsored by Moses Robinson, director of the Metropolitan Youth Group in Rock Island, and Thurgood Brooks, an assistant Rock Island High School football coach and political activist and organizer of Chasson Randle’s basketball camp.

During the event, Robinson, Brooks and Rev. Angelo Julien called on elected officials to do whatever is necessary to combat the systemic racism in the community, nation and in the local police departments.