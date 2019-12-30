While Quad-City law enforcement prepares for marijuana legalization in Illinois, some aspects remain unclear

Just before 10 a.m. on July 20, 2014, Floyd County resident Erik Childs was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy after he crossed a center line while driving a silver Hyundai Sonata from Rockford City Park.
Childs' ensuing arrest and conviction may have seemed like just one of many over the years for driving under the influence of marijuana. But an Iowa Supreme Court ruling in Childs' appeal roughly three years later upheld a strict drug-impaired driving policy that will affect drivers who travel between both sides of the Quad-Cities.
Legal marijuana goes into effect Jan. 1 in Illinois, but it remains illegal in Iowa. Illinois residents will be able to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational use, plus edibles that total no more than 500 milligrams of THC and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Nonresidents will be able to buy half those amounts in Illinois, but in every state except Michigan, where it's also legal, they won't be able to legally take it back to their home state.
And with legalization just days away, some aspects of enforcement remain unclear, including the best way to test for if a driver is under the influence of marijuana.
Driving enforcement
Iowa law bans driving a motor vehicle with " ... any detectable amount of a prohibited drug in one’s body, regardless of whether the ability to drive was impaired."
But there is no breathalyzer equivalent for marijuana in Iowa or Illinois — police cannot use a device that registers on the spot how much of the substance is in a driver's body like they can with alcohol.
In Iowa, drivers give "implied consent" to some form of impairment testing. That means a law enforcement officer who finds "reasonable grounds" to believe a driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol can require a driver's blood, breath, or urine and " ... chemical test for the purpose of determining the alcohol concentration or presence of a controlled substance or other drugs."
And though field sobriety tests can effectively determine if a driver is impaired, when it comes to drugs, the tests cannot determine the specific substance influencing the driver.
Companies have started developing a breath analyzing tool that could identify some drugs in a person’s system. Seeing these devices as possible tools that could benefit officers, some agencies are considering their potential. However, Iowa Drug Recognition Expert State Coordinator with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Todd Olmstead said the science is not yet been proven accurate enough to be admissible in court cases.
“We’re always looking at any kind of technology that can help officers detect and combat impaired driving,” Olmstead said. “We have been watching the development of these breath-analyzing devices … (but) we are not yet comfortable with the technology.”
Though Olmstead said the Iowa Department of Public Safety will continue to monitor new technology, state authorities are not yet prepared to invest in such devices.
“And there are a few reasons for that,” he said. “First, drugs work completely differently with the systems of the body. They metabolize differently, some have half-lives, and they leave the body at different rates, plus there are so many different kinds of drugs … that it would be very difficult to make a device that can detect them all accurately.
“Alcohol, on the other hand, is predictable. We have done so many studies and so much research on how alcohol interacts with the body that we know exactly what happens once it’s ingested. And that’s why alcohol breathalyzers are widely trusted. But we don’t yet feel like the technology for detecting drugs has caught up with the sheer volume of drugs that are out there.”
A state trooper for 27 years and a drug recognition expert for 19, Olmstead said the most widely accepted method for determining what drugs a person might be on is a detailed examination that can be administered only by a drug recognition expert.
Training for that is intensive program that takes about a month to complete. The process for determining the type of drug includes repeated measurement of a suspect’s vital signs, a breath analysis test to rule out alcohol, interviews with the driver and the arresting officer, and checking the driver’s eyes, pupil reactions, ability to focus and balance. The test, he said, is extensive — taking 45 minutes to an hour — and boasts an 80 percent accuracy rate.
In Illinois, Moline Police Department spokesperson Jon Leach said Moline officers are continuing to train officers to better identify drug-impaired motorists.
Searches and seizures will depend on the circumstances the officers observe, Leach said. Obvious impairment or the fresh odor of burnt cannabis would be grounds for suspicion.
For now, sobriety testing for cannabis will be similar to testing for motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Leach said. A motorist suspected of being under the influence of marijuana will be asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Refusing to be tested will lead to a 12-month suspension of driving privileges, while agreeing to but failing the test will mean a six-month suspension.
Author Paul Larkin Jr. argues in his book "Medical or Recreational Marijuana and Drugged Driving," marijuana does " ... diminish a person’s temporal and spatial judgment, but the standard field sobriety test does not measure those effects."
Drivers who refuse or fail standard sobriety tests will then be taken to a hospital, where blood and urine samples can be taken.
Where it's legal
Across the Illinois Quad-Cities, education is a common theme for law enforcement.
“The biggest thing that I have been trying to do is trying to make the public aware of what the new law is,” said Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.
She hopes people are reading the new law and understand the rules of recreational marijuana — including that you can smoke only if you are 21 or older, that you cannot smoke around minors and the only place you can legally smoke is in a home that you own.
The new law eliminates minor offenses under the existing statute, the Cannabis Control Act, which classifies amounts up to 30 grams — or about an ounce — as either low-level misdemeanors or civil infractions. People with an ordinance violation or criminal case on their record because of one of these negated offenses can have the cases expunged.
In the last six months, the state’s attorney’s office has not filed cases for people accused of possessing amounts that will be legal in January, Villarreal said. Existing cases are generally being handled as civil ordinance cases.
There is an exception for cases where other felony charges, such as illegally having weapons, have also been filed, Villarreal said, though there have not been many such cases.
Where it's illegal
Scott County Sheriff Timothy Lane has concerns about drivers crossing into Iowa with legally purchased marijuana, but he also worries the new law could lead to complications in arresting illicit suppliers.
Lane said his department’s special operations unit is tasked with investigating drug crimes with a focus on going after the suppliers — a task he said would be difficult when Illinois government steps into the role of supplier.
In Iowa, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of even a small amount can lead to jail time and hefty fines.
“It is unknown if the number of arrests will increase, but we will not make exceptions for marijuana possession in Scott County, even if it was legally purchased in Illinois,” Lane said. “We will make necessary adjustments in our enforcement efforts but will not be conducting checkpoints with random searches so that those who are not suspected of any wrong doing are not inconvenienced.”
In Dubuque, another Iowa-Illinois border city, officers are not planning to beef up enforcement unless they see a need in the new year.
“We do not plan on any special projects targeting marijuana from Illinois,” said Dubuque police Chief Mark Dalsing. “We also have a joint City-County-State Drug Task Force, and they are not planning any special enforcement, either.”
For now, Dalsing said his department is relying on people in their areas to use good judgment.
“The biggest thing we hope for is a well-educated public if they choose to purchase marijuana in Illinois,” he said. “We hope people will do their research and understand that while they can legally buy it in Illinois, the product will be illegal once they cross the border. Even if it is obtained legally in Illinois or any other state, it cannot be possessed in Iowa.”
What is impaired?
Iowa has opted to adopt a "flat" or "zero-tolerance" law regarding driving with marijuana or any other drug present in a driver's blood.
That law can be traced to the decision in the case State v. Comried, which interpreted Iowa's OWI law as banning the operation of a motor vehicle if the driver shows any detectable amount of a prohibited drug, regardless of whether the ability to drive was impaired.
In Erik Childs' case, after he performed poorly on several field tests for sobriety and after consenting to a urine test, the presence of 62 nanograms per milliliter of a non-impairing metabolite of marijuana was found in his blood.
Childs' appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court sought to cast doubt on State v. Comried, arguing Comried relied on an Arizona decision that the state’s supreme court later overturned, explicitly stating an OWI conviction cannot be based solely on the presence of a non-impairing metabolite.
After upholding Childs' conviction, the Iowa Supreme Court said the " ... harshness of Iowa’s flat ban is ameliorated by the fact that the motorist would be asked to submit to chemical testing only after the officer performed a lawful traffic stop and had reasonable grounds to believe the driver was impaired."
There is, however, conflicting information about Iowa's flat ban on the presence of THC in a driver's urine.
According to National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, " ... the law typically only criminalizes drivers who possess levels of carboxy THC metabolites in urine above 50 ng/ml."
On its website, NORML adds a note of caution: "Actual impairment is not an element of this offense. Cannabis metabolites can be detected in a person's body for weeks after cannabis ingestion, thus it is possible to be convicted of this type of DUI (OWI) weeks after a person last ingested cannabis.