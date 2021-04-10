 Skip to main content
Whiteside County identifies two killed in crash on U.S. Route 136
Whiteside County identifies two killed in crash on U.S. Route 136

siren3

The two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Whiteside County have been identified. 

The driver was Stephen E. Higdon, 71, and the passenger was his wife, Catherine S. Higdon, 70, of Morrison, Illinois.

Stephen Higdon was a minister in Fairfield, Iowa for many years, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 9:14 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 136 just west of Sand Road.

A black SUV was traveling eastbound on Route 136 when it left the roadway and then traveled through the southbound ditch.

The vehicle then rolled and both occupants were ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner.

