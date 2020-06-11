Whiteside County inmate's death under investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate's death Wednesday at the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison.

At 4:35 p.m, Whiteside County Correctional Deputies responded to a male inmate in his 50’s who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Deputies began CPR, requested an ambulance, and continued CPR until the Morrison Fire Department and Morrison Ambulance arrived, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

Emergency personnel continued CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man.

During the medical emergency the Whiteside County Jail was placed on lock down and remained so for a short period of time.

Per protocol Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death with the assistance of the Whiteside County Coroner.

The inmate did have pre-existing medical conditions.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

The inmate’s name is not being released at this time.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0