Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies investigating a fatal shooting

Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a house north of Sterling in rural Whiteside County, for a 911 call about a shooting. The time of the call was not released.
There is no danger to the community, according to the release.
Liz Boardman
Managing Editor
Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times managing editor. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.
