Whiteside County sheriff's deputy shot on duty

A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a car chase.
The deputy is undergoing surgery related to the wound and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
The two suspects were taken into custody and there is no danger to the general public.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
