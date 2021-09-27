 Skip to main content
Whiteside County sheriff's deputy shot on duty
A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday morning while searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a car chase.

The deputy is undergoing surgery related to the wound and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

The two suspects were taken into custody and there is no danger to the general public. 

