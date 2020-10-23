 Skip to main content
Who is this masked man? Police want to talk to him
Who is this masked man? Police want to talk to him

  • Updated
Theft suspect

 Contributed photo

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the pictured person.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On August 12, the pictured suspect stole a 2006 Mercedes from the parking lot at Farm and Fleet in Moline, while the owner was inside shopping.

Suspect vehicle

"Security footage caught the act on camera. The suspect was wearing a white tank top and cargo shorts.

"The suspect was with another white male who was driving the pictured vehicle. A female also was with him.

"Several weeks later on September 8 the car was found unoccupied in a field and it had damage."

Anyone with any information concerning this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

