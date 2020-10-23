Who is this masked man? Police want to talk to him

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in finding the pictured person.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On August 12, the pictured suspect stole a 2006 Mercedes from the parking lot at Farm and Fleet in Moline, while the owner was inside shopping.

"Security footage caught the act on camera. The suspect was wearing a white tank top and cargo shorts.

"The suspect was with another white male who was driving the pictured vehicle. A female also was with him.

"Several weeks later on September 8 the car was found unoccupied in a field and it had damage."

Anyone with any information concerning this theft, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

