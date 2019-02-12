A Wilton, Iowa, man who admitted to federal authorities he has been viewing child pornography for about 10 years on various internet platforms and who had more than 1,000 images of child pornography on his cellular phone, was arrested Monday by FBI agents.
Adam Levi Jones Martin, 27, was being held Tuesday night in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Agents did not wait for the man’s electronic devices to undergo a forensic examination before taking him into custody but arrested him on the spot after interviewing him and finding the images on his cell phone.
Martin lives with his elderly mother and 10-year-old niece, whom he supports, according to federal court records.
According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, on Aug. 2 and then on Oct. 11, Dropbox submitted CyberTipline reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children based on the analysis of records that indicated Dropbox account holder Adam Jones had uploaded and possessed more than 1,000 files of child pornography in the form of images and videos.
The files were uploaded to Dropbox in March 2017 and May 2017.
From August through September authorities issues subpoenas to Dropbox, Google, Aureon Network Services and Verizon Wireless regarding Martin’s accounts.
Videos and images from the CyberTipline were sent to the FBI for review. Agents saw more than 1,000 images of child pornography that depicted children, boys and girls, engaged in sexual acts with other children and with adults, according to the affidavit.
The FBI also reviewed about 100 videos provided from the CyberTipline which showed children from 3-months-old to about 13-years-old engaged in various forms of sexual activity, including acts with other children and with adults, as well as videos involving bestiality, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Martin provided agents with the pass codes to all of his electronic devices.
A preview of each electronic device by FBI examiners determined there were large amounts of child pornography. Specifically, a cell phone owned by Martin contained more than 1,000 images of child pornography, which included images of children under the age of 12, with the youngest being an infant. The children were all engaged in various sex acts.
According to the affidavit, Martin admitted to FBI agents that he had been viewing child pornography for about 10 years and admitted to having more than 1,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.
Martin is due in U.S. District Court, Davenport, at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.