The autopsy photos of Jamon Winfrey were shown to jurors Wednesday during John Hanes III's trial.

The 14-year-old Winfrey lay on his stomach, head turned slightly to the left, his face obscured by a towel. His arms were extended from his side. It was a picture of a naked, still-skinny kid on an autopsy table.

A white forensics ruler was positioned just below the entry point of the single bullet fired Feb. 24, 2021 from near the intersection of 13th and Farnham streets in Davenport. That bullet passed through Winfrey's back and traveled through his left lung before stopping under the front portion of his left collar bone.

The second-hand horror drew laughter from two young men seated in the back of Courtroom No. 3. Before the teenagers were removed by a Scott County Sheriff's deputy, a man in his 60s and dressed all in black tried to quiet them.

Winfrey's murder started as the story of teenagers killing teenagers. Now the narrative had teenagers laughing about it.

'My son didn't do this'

The man in black was John Hanes Jr., the father of the 19-year-old facing a mandatory life sentence if he is found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Winfrey.

"I was having a hard time believing those guys were laughing," Hanes Jr. said Thursday after the morning portion of his son's trial. "I don't think my son did this terrible thing. But I don't want to see anyone disrespected like that, especially a kid laying dead."

Hanes Jr. has not missed a minute of his son's trial. He said Hanes III "got caught up in this case" because of an incident that happened roughly two months after Winfrey's shooting.

Hanes III was arrested April 28, 2021 after police stopped the car he was driving and found a Springfield XD-40 near the driver's seat. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in a criminal gang.

The police report said Hanes III was a member of the Mad Max Gang and said MMG has an " ... on-going feud with members of the Savage Life hybrid gang."

In a deal, Hanes III pleaded guilty to participation in a criminal gang and avoided facing the firearm possession charges.

Hanes III was arrested March 16, 2022 and charged with Winfrey's murder.

"I feel like taking that deal set my son up to be charged with this killing," Hanes Jr. said. "My son was not in a gang. He ran with guys he knew, guys from the neighborhood. They called themselves MMG, whatever. They are not a gang."

Hanes Jr. said he and his neighborhood friends stuck together when he was a teen.

"We called ourselves the East Side Boys," he said. "There was Michael Nunn and Taterhead and a guy we called Moses. We ran together. We got in fights. You want to belong and stick up for each other."

"Today is different.

"When I was young, the only time any of us ever saw a gun was if one of our dads went hunting," he said. "None of us had guns. None of us would have used a gun."

Three guns, one dead teen

There was no shortage of guns at the scene of Winfrey's killing.

Scott County Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth O'Donnell called Fredrick Cooks to the stand Thursday. He was in a van, traveling 13th Street on Feb. 24, 2021 while his friends, Dale Shorter and Winfrey, rode next to him in a car.

Javon Combs testified he and Hanes III each had a handgun and fired multiple rounds after they saw Cooks, Shorter and Winfrey in the two vehicles. Cooks admitted during testimony that he fired his handgun during the incident.

Cooks testified that he was not a member of the Savage Life gang. He then testified that Shorter and Winfrey were not members of the gang. Later during the same testimony, he admitted to being an "associate" of members of Savage Life.

Cooks then testified that he "did not know of MMG or a Mad Max Gang until investigators told him about it."

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Beau Bergmann, Cooks testified he did not see Winfrey run from the car and he did not see if Winfrey had been shot. He did say that after the incident he drove around looking for Winfrey.

During the first three day of testimony, no witness have said they saw Hanes III shoot Winfrey. His DNA was not identified from any of the samples taken in the car the prosecution says he was in during the shooting.

'That's the reality of our life'

Sylvia Abbey said she wasn't surprised when young men laughed when Winfrey's autopsy photos were shown Wednesday.

"That's kids who want attention," said the 39-year-old, who is Winfrey's aunt. "Their laughing doesn't mean nothing, because they don't even understand. It doesn't mean anything to them, because I'm not even sure they know it's real."

Johnnae Abbey is 18 years old and said she knows "more than three people" who have died in gun violence.

"It's mostly been my family and it's mostly been kids, younger people," she said. "I think it's kids following what the leader does. They don't really think about it; they just want to be a part of something."

Sylvia Abbey said kids just want to fit in and they want to have some kind of a name for themselves and "be known."

"If the leader gets a gun, they get a gun," she said.

As Thursday's portion of the trial drew to a close, a pair of young men waited in the lobby of the Scott County Courthouse. They had listened to testimony all day.

They considered the question of guns. A teen wearing a Nike shirt with the slogan "Just Do It" emblazoned across his chest offered logic.

"Guys carry guns to protect themselves from the other guns carrying guns," he said. "That's the reality of our life."