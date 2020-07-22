Wisconsin man arrested for attempt to rob person of backpack

A Baraboo, Wisconsin, man on supervised release after pleading guilty to several domestic abuse-related charges in that state in May of 2019, has been arrested by Bettendorf police on charges related to an attempted strong-armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
Jeremy Efren Gutierrez, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Cristina Thomas, at 4:32 p.m. Sunday officers were sent to TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, to investigate a report of a robbery.
Gutierrez, wearing a purple face mask and a black-and-white bandana over his head and face, was walking behind the victim in the parking lot.
He then ran up to the victim and grabbed the backpack she had on her shoulder. The victim pulled back on her backpack to keep possession of it. During the struggle she fell to the ground and Gutierrez ran away without the backpack.
He was seen by the victim driving away in a tan Ford Taurus with no license plates. She also took an image of the vehicle with her cell phone as it drove away.
Bettendorf officers located the car. Gutierrez still had on the face mask, and the bandana was located in the front of the shorts he was wearing.
Gutierrez’s driving privileges are revoked through Wisconsin, and the Taurus had no insurance or registration.
Gutierrez was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000 cash or surety for the robbery charge. He is being held without bond on a prisoner detainer out of Wisconsin for violating his probation.
On May 13, 2019, Gutierrez pleaded guilty in Iowa County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court to charges of strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment in connection with a domestic battery. Both of those charges are Class H felonies under Wisconsin law that carry prison sentences of up to six years and fines of $10,000 or a term on probation.
He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery.
Gutierrez was sentenced to three years on probation.
A preliminary hearing on the robbery charge is scheduled for July 30 in Scott County District Court.
