A Wisconsin woman is dead following a Friday night accident on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, Illinois.
Illinois State Police report that at 7:35 p.m. Friday, a 2007 Mazda 5 left westbound I-80 near mile marker 22 about three miles east of Geneseo.
The woman has been identified as Mia Guion, 23, Racine Wisconsin, Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner, said.
State police said it appeared the driver left the roadway, overcorrected and lost control, entering the median and rolling several times. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and later died at a hospital.
Gustafson said Guion was ejected from the vehicle and suffered trauma to her head and chest. Those injuries are believed to be what killed her. An autopsy was not planned as of Monday because the cause of death was apparent.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Geneseo Police and Geneseo Fire and EMS.
The accident remains investigation.
— Lee News Network