With fight on the horizon, Miletich arrested for DWI

Pat Miletich, who has a July 18 kick-boxing match against former boxing champion Michael Nunn scheduled at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, was arrested early Monday by Moline Police for driving under the influence.

Miletich, 54, of Bettendorf, was pulled over in the 4300 block of River Drive at 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to arrest reports provided by Moline Police.

He was booked into the Rock Island County Jail at 2 a.m. on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The initial charge does not say if he was above or below the legal limit of .08.

Under Illinois law, any amount of alcohol that impairs a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle can lead to a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Miletich pleaded guilty March 20, 2019, to a charge of operating while intoxicated in Scott county District Court. Bettendorf police had arrested him on the charge on Sept. 8, 2018. He was sentenced to one year on unsupervised probation. His probation was discharged in July of 2019, after he completed in-home detention and completed Iowa’s 12-hour course on for drinking drivers.

Miletich and Nunn, 57, announced their match in January.

Nunn is considered to be the greatest boxer in the history of the Quad-Cities, while Miletich is a pioneer of the sport of mixed martial arts.

