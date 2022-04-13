Witness prior to boat crash: 'They're going to kill someone'

The state's involuntary-manslaughter case against James Thiel Sr. began in earnest Wednesday with 10 witnesses, several of whom described the same scene.

Thiel's boat was racing downstream with another boat just off the levee in LeClaire in August 2020 when it crashed into a smaller boat that was headed upstream, killing the driver and his passenger.

Anita Pinc died at the scene and her fiancee, Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, died several days later as a result of their injuries.

Witnesses said Thiel's boat, driven by a 15-year-old male, was "recklessly" traveling at a high speed when it made a sudden turn to the left, or port side of the boat. During opening arguments, defense attorney Leon Spies told the jury there is no speed limit on the Mississippi River in the area where the crash occurred.

Kimberly Beightler said she was a passenger on her boyfriend's boat that day, along with two adult friends and their two children. After dining at a restaurant on the Illinois side of the river, the group was heading back toward LeClaire when Beightler saw two boats "racing and driving recklessly" behind them and warned her boyfriend.

At one time, she said, Thiel's boat and the other boat nearly crashed into one another. She told the jury she recalled remarking, "They're going to kill someone."

Her boyfriend, Mark Schoessler, said Thiel's boat and the other, "were driving extremely fast" and "were crossing each other's wake."

Moments later, he said he saw Thiel's boat run into Verbeke's boat.

The group rushed to the scene, expecting to find people in the water, Schoessler said. The passenger in the seat next to him, Brian Pitt, testified via Zoom that he also noted the high speed of both boats and also noticed a number of children onboard Thiel's boat.

"They were moving very fast," he said. "We had a conversation; Why would you be driving like that with all those kids on the boat?"

Nine children were onboard Thiel's boat, including two 6-year-olds.

Pitt said he too was prepared to jump into the river as they arrived alongside Verbeke's boat.

Instead, the saw a man "pop up" in the back of the boat. The man was identified as Thiel, who evidently was thrown into Verbeke's boat upon impact.

Those on Schoessler's boat described Thiel as being confused.

"He started screaming, 'Is this your boat? Is this your boat?'" Beightler testified. "We were puzzled, because we were on our boat. We had to scream at him and have him look behind him."

Behind Thiel was Verbeke, unconscious and bleeding on the side of his boat.

"He (Thiel) turned and kind of screamed," Pitt said, adding that Thiel then began administering chest compressions on Verbeke. He could see one of Pinc's legs as she lie on the bottom of the boat.

Pitt said he put towels over his daughters' heads, "so they wouldn't see what I was seeing."

Schoessler said he could see emergency lights on shore, so he rushed toward the levee to collect a medic he could take to Verbeke's boat to help. By the time they got back to the boat, however, the driver of the boat witnesses described as racing with Thiel was towing Verbeke's boat to shore.

Clinton Fire Department Deputy Chief Neil Vining testified that he told Schoessler to rush him back to shore, so he could administer aid when the towed boat arrived at shore.

He said Verbeke initially had no pulse, and he had sustained obvious injuries to his face and forehead and had an open fracture in his left arm.

Next on scene was LeClaire Fire Department Lt. Colin Demarlie, who said he quickly assessed Verbeke's boat to make sure it was safe to board, then spotted Pinc.

"I noticed a foot under some debris," he testified. "There was a dog as well. The dog was initially alive."

It was obvious to him that Pinc had perished.

"Her color was grey ... there was blood from the ears, one eye open and no pulse," Demarlie testified. "Obvious signs of death are pretty unmistakable."

While Mahler's boat towed Verbeke's vessel to the docks, Thiel's boat left the area, witnesses said. It took an estimated 15 minutes to a half hour for Thiel's boat to arrive at the dock at LeClaire, and most of the passengers had been removed, witnesses said.

The first witness in the involuntary manslaughter case against a Pleasant Valley boater said she saw the crash that killed two people on the LeClaire riverfront.

After opening statements by both sides Wednesday in the trial of James Thiel Sr., County Attorneys Mike Walton and Amy Devine called their first witnesses.

Jasmine Bessenecker of LeClaire said she and her husband were enjoying a summer evening on the LeClaire levee when the sound of “loud motors” drew her attention to two boats coming downstream.

The boats appeared from behind the Twilight riverboat, which is moored on the riverfront, Bessenecker said. She and Antonio Ramirez were looking at the river from a bench just downstream of the Twilight, and their 5-year-old daughter was nearby.

One boat appeared first, then another, larger boat, about “one second behind,” she said.

“It was very excessive, the speed,” she said of the vessels, which appeared to be racing.

“It scared me; it was so fast in front of us,” she said.

The larger boat, owned by James Thiel Sr. and driven by a 15-year-old male, then made a turn away from the shore — toward the city of Port Byron across the Mississippi River, she said.

That is when she saw a third boat, the one driven by Craig Verbeke, traveling upstream. He and his passenger/fiancée Anita Pinc, died in the resulting collision.

“The big one slammed into the little one,” Bessenecker said, adding that it appeared to her that Verbeke was trying to get out of the way of Thiel’s boat.

Ramirez described a similar scene, saying it appeared Thiel’s boat was racing with another boat.

“The little boat (Verbeke’s); it was almost like it was trying to get away,” he said. “I seen the big boat kind of rock up on top of the little boat,” he said.

Ramirez told Bessenecker to call 911 and was considering jumping into the river to try to help. He said he saw Thiel in the smaller boat, performing CPR on Verbeke.

The third witness of the day was one of Verbeke’s children, Rachel Webster.

She testified that she and her twin sister, Rebecca, met their father and Pinc and other family members after church for lunch on the day of the crash, August 16, 2020.

On her way to the riverfront restaurant in Princeton, Iowa, Go Fish, Webster had a flat tire.

Her father offered to help her with the flat after lunch, but she urged the couple to stick with their plan to go boating.

She also testified to her father’s abilities as a boat operator, saying she’d been boating all of her life with her dad at the wheel.

“He was always driving, and I completely trusted him … always safe, cautious,” she said.

Webster said she was to marry the May after the boat crash, and she and her dad had been practicing their father/daughter dance. She hugged her dad and soon-to-be stepmom as the family left Go Fish.

“I never imagined he wouldn’t be there on my wedding day,” she said, wiping away tears.

Webster’s mother and Verbeke’s ex-wife, Jami Drish, also became emotional during her testimony in which she talked about Verbeke’s long history of boating and his experience with many boats for many years on various waterways.

Asked whether the couple ever took alcohol while boating with their four children over the years, Drish replied, “Absolutely not. We had children.”

More witnesses for the prosecution are expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.