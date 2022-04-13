Witness prior to fatal LeClaire boat crash: 'They're going to kill someone'

Prosecutors called witnesses who testified to seeing a boat owned by a Pleasant Valley man traveling recklessly at high speed before slamming into a small boat, killing the driver and passenger.

The state's involuntary-manslaughter case against James Thiel Sr. began in earnest Wednesday in Scott County with 10 witnesses, several of whom described the same scene.

Thiel's boat was racing downstream with another boat just off the levee in LeClaire in August 2020, witnesses testified, when it crashed into a smaller boat that was headed upstream.

Anita Pinc, of Moline, died at the scene. Her fiancee, Craig Verbeke, also of Moline, died several days later as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses said Thiel's boat, driven by a 15-year-old male, was "recklessly" traveling at a high speed when it made a sudden turn to the left, or port side of the boat. During opening arguments, defense attorney Leon Spies told the jury there is no speed limit on the Mississippi River in the area where the crash occurred.

Kimberly Beightler said she was a passenger on her boyfriend's boat the day of the fatal crash, along with two adult friends and their two children. After dining at a restaurant on the Illinois side of the river, the group was heading back across the river toward LeClaire when Beightler saw two boats "racing and driving recklessly" behind them. She warned her boyfriend to stay away.

At one time, she said, Thiel's boat and the other boat nearly crashed into one another. She told the jury she recalled remarking, "They're going to kill someone."

Her boyfriend, Mark Schoessler, said Thiel's boat and the other, "were driving extremely fast" and "were crossing each other's wake."

Moments later, he said, he saw Thiel's boat turn broadside and run into Verbeke's boat.

The group rushed to the scene, expecting to find people in the water, Schoessler said. His passenger in the seat next to him, Brian Pitt, testified via Zoom from Ohio that he also noted the high speed of both boats and also noticed a number of children onboard Thiel's boat.

"They were moving very fast," he said. "We had a conversation: 'Why would you be driving like that with all those kids on the boat?'"

Four adults and nine children were onboard Thiel's boat, including two 6-year-olds, according to reports.

Pitt said he too was prepared to jump into the river as they arrived alongside Verbeke's boat.

Instead, they saw a man "pop up" in the back of the boat. The man was identified as Thiel, whom evidently was thrown into Verbeke's boat upon impact.

Those on Schoessler's boat described Thiel as being confused.

"He started screaming, 'Is this your boat? Is this your boat?'" Beightler testified. "We were puzzled, because we were on our boat. We had to scream at him and have him look behind him."

Behind Thiel was Verbeke, unconscious and bleeding.

"He (Thiel) turned and kind of screamed," Pitt said, adding that Thiel then began administering CPR on Verbeke. He could see one of Pinc's legs as she lie on the bottom of the boat.

Pitt said he put towels over his daughters' heads, "so they wouldn't see what I was seeing."

Schoessler said he could see emergency lights on shore, so he rushed toward the levee to collect a medic he could take to Verbeke's boat to help. By the time they got back to the boat, however, the driver of the boat witnesses described as racing with Thiel was towing Verbeke's boat to shore.

Clinton Fire Department Deputy Chief Neil Vining testified that he was picked up by Schoessler, but he asked him to rush him back to shore so he could administer aid when the towed vessel arrived at the dock.

He said Verbeke initially had no pulse, had sustained obvious injuries to his face and forehead, and had an open fracture to his left arm.

Next on the scene was LeClaire Fire Department Lt. Colin Demarlie, who said he quickly assessed Verbeke's boat to make sure it was safe to board, then spotted Pinc on the floor.

"I noticed a foot under some debris," he testified. "There was a dog as well. The dog was initially alive."

It was obvious to him that Pinc was deceased.

"Her color was grey ... there was blood from the ears, one eye open and no pulse," Demarlie testified. "Obvious signs of death are pretty unmistakable."

Both emergency responders said they noted a "slight" odor of alcohol on Verbeke. His blood-alcohol content was .102, according to investigators, which is above the legal limit of .08 for those operating motor vehicles.

Thiel refused a breathalyzer at the scene under the advice of his attorney, according to statements made by his trial attorney, Spies.

While Mahler's boat towed Verbeke's vessel to the dock, Thiel's boat left the area, witnesses said. It took an estimated 15 minutes to a half-hour for Thiel's boat to arrive at the dock at LeClaire, and most of the passengers had been removed, witnesses said.

'It scared me.'

Before the noon recess, several witnesses testified that Verbeke appeared to be trying to get out of the way of Thiel's boat, a 35-foot Triton. Verbeke's boat was a 19-foot Bayliner.

Jasmine Bessenecker, of LeClaire, said she and her husband were enjoying a summer evening on the levee when the sound of "loud motors" drew her attention to two boats coming downstream.

The boats appeared from behind the Twilight riverboat, which is moored on the riverfront, Bessenecker said. She and Antonio Ramirez were on a bench just downstream of the Twilight, and their 5-year-old daughter was nearby.

"It was very excessive, the speed," she said. "It scared me. It was so fast in front of us."

As the boats approached Verbeke's boat, which was moving in the opposite direction, the drivers of both boats involved in the crash appeared to be trying to avoid the collision.

"The big one slammed into the little one," Bessenecker said.

Ramirez described a similar scene.

"The little boat (Verbeke’s); it was almost like it was trying to get away," he said. "I seen the big boat kind of rock up on top of the little boat."

Ramirez told Bessenecker to call 911 and was considering jumping into the river to try to help. He said he saw Thiel in the smaller boat, performing CPR on Verbeke.

The third witness of the day was one of Verbeke’s children, Rachel Webster.

She testified that she and her twin sister, Rebecca, met their father and Pinc and other family members after church for lunch on the day of the crash.

On her way to the riverfront restaurant Go Fish in Princeton, Iowa, Webster developed a flat tire.

Her father offered to help her change the tire after lunch, but she urged the couple to stick with their plan to go boating. She was supposed to go boating with them.

She also testified to her father’s abilities as a boat operator, saying she’d been boating all of her life with her dad at the wheel.

"He was always driving, and I completely trusted him … always safe, cautious," she said.

Webster said she was to marry the May after the boat crash, and she and her dad had been practicing their father/daughter dance. She hugged her dad and soon-to-be stepmom as the family left Go Fish.

"I never imagined he wouldn’t be there on my wedding day," she said, wiping away tears.

Webster’s mother and Verbeke’s ex-wife, Jami Drish, also became emotional during her testimony in which she talked about Verbeke’s long history of boating and his experience with several boats for many years on various waterways.

Asked whether the couple ever took alcohol with them while boating over the years, Drish replied, "Absolutely not. We had children."

More witnesses for the prosecution are expected to testify Thursday.

