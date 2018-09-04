WATERLOO, Iowa — A Black Hawk County jury on Tuesday heard from a Davenport man who may have been one of the last people to see 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis alive on Sept. 17, 1990.
Antonio Holmes of Davenport was one of four witnesses to testify on the third day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins, the man prosecutors say strangled, sexually abused and set fire to the body of Lewis.
The Rock Island girl’s body was found near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. that day.
Holmes testified Tuesday that he gone to a friend’s Rock Island apartment around 5:50 p.m.
His friend was not home, so he went to a local drug store to buy a cassette tape. He also tried to buy “a quart” of beer but forgot his ID. Holmes said he then went to Mac’s Liquor Store in Rock Island, where he knew the owner.
Holmes testified that he was walking into the store when he saw a black man standing on the corner next to an “ice” sign near the front door.
He said he said to the man, “how’s it going” and that he thought the man may have said,“OK.”
Holmes said he had never seen the man before that day. Inside the store, Holmes said there was a little dark-haired girl standing in front of him at the counter, buying gum.
He said he purchased his beer and left the store; he did not see the man or Lewis.
Holmes said he returned to the liquor store a few days later and he and the owner discussed “the incident that happened with the little girl” on Sept. 17 and that the owner said, “she was standing right in front of you when you were in here.”
Holmes said it made him think about what happened that night and he contacted the Rock Island Police Department “because I thought what I saw probably was important.”
He said Davenport police officers picked him up, took him to the station, and showed him some mug shots. He picked out Liggins from the photo array.
Holmes said he returned to the police department the next day because he had been drinking before the first interview and that “I just wanted to be sure that what I saw was what I saw.”
In court Tuesday, he again identified Liggins as the man who was outside of the liquor store.
Liggins' public defender, Aaron Hawbaker, questioned Holmes about his prior statements to police in the second interview that he wasn’t sure it was Liggins outside the store that day.
Hawbaker asked him if he remembered being asked that the picture he picked out of Liggins resembled the man he saw outside the store and that Holmes’ answer was “yeah, but I couldn’t swear it.”
“Yes,” Holmes said after listening to the audio from his interview with police outside the presence of the jury.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said Holmes in September 1990 was looking at photographs and not viewing him in person as he was in court.
“As you sit here in the same room with him today, are you certain that the man in the dark glasses at the other table is the man you saw outside Mac’s Liquor on Sept. 17, 1990?” she asked.
“Yes,” Holmes replied.
Liggins has been tried twice in the Lewis’ death. Both convictions have been overturned.
In the most recent reversal in November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals said that 77 police reports were not handed over to the defense and that it was not disclosed that a key witness was a paid confidential informant.
Retired Davenport Police Chief Don Schaeffer, the lead investigator on the case, testified Tuesday that he responded to the scene after hearing a radio call about a trash fire and body found near Jefferson around 9 p.m.
He said the body was of a white female and was approximately 9 years old. The girl had protruding front teeth and a gap in between those two teeth, which was a distinguishing characteristic of Lewis, Schaeffer testified.
Schaeffer said he also noted that there was a light gray material melted onto Lewis' hair and clothes that he initially thought was duct tape. It was later determined to be a garbage bag, he testified.
Schaeffer said he found a similar garbage bag in an alcove at the Hillside Inn in Rock Island where Liggins was staying.
He will be back on the stand Wednesday when testimony continued.
The case is being tried by Walton and Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. Liggins is represented by public defenders Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, moved Liggins trial from Scott to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity.