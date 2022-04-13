Witnesses testify in LeClaire fatal-boat crash case

The first witness in the involuntary manslaughter case against a Pleasant Valley boater said she saw the crash that killed two people on the LeClaire riverfront.

After opening statements by both sides Wednesday in the trial of James Thiel Sr., County Attorneys Mike Walton and Amy Devine called their first witnesses.

Jasmine Bessenecker of LeClaire said she and her husband were enjoying a summer evening on the LeClaire levee when the sound of “loud motors” drew her attention to two boats coming downstream.

The boats appeared from behind the Twilight riverboat, which is moored on the riverfront, Bessenecker said. She and Antonio Ramirez were looking at the river from a bench just downstream of the Twilight, and their 5-year-old daughter was nearby.

One boat appeared first, then another, larger boat, about “one second behind,” she said.

“It was very excessive, the speed,” she said of the vessels, which appeared to be racing.

“It scared me; it was so fast in front of us,” she said.

The larger boat, owned by James Thiel Sr. and driven by a 15-year-old male, then made a turn away from the shore — toward the city of Port Byron across the Mississippi River, she said.

That is when she saw a third boat, the one driven by Craig Verbeke, traveling upstream. He and his passenger/fiancée Anita Pinc, died in the resulting collision.

“The big one slammed into the little one,” Bessenecker said, adding that it appeared to her that Verbeke was trying to get out of the way of Thiel’s boat.

Ramirez described a similar scene, saying it appeared Thiel’s boat was racing with another boat.

“The little boat (Verbeke’s); it was almost like it was trying to get away,” he said. “I seen the big boat kind of rock up on top of the little boat,” he said.

Ramirez told Bessenecker to call 911 and was considering jumping into the river to try to help. He said he saw Thiel in the smaller boat, performing CPR on Verbeke.

The third witness of the day was one of Verbeke’s children, Rachel Webster.

She testified that she and her twin sister, Rebecca, met their father and Pinc and other family members after church for lunch on the day of the crash, August 16, 2020.

On her way to the riverfront restaurant in Princeton, Iowa, Go Fish, Webster had a flat tire.

Her father offered to help her with the flat after lunch, but she urged the couple to stick with their plan to go boating.

She also testified to her father’s abilities as a boat operator, saying she’d been boating all of her life with her dad at the wheel.

“He was always driving, and I completely trusted him … always safe, cautious,” she said.

Webster said she was to marry the May after the boat crash, and she and her dad had been practicing their father/daughter dance. She hugged her dad and soon-to-be stepmom as the family left Go Fish.

“I never imagined he wouldn’t be there on my wedding day,” she said, wiping away tears.

Webster’s mother and Verbeke’s ex-wife, Jami Drish, also became emotional during her testimony in which she talked about Verbeke’s long history of boating and his experience with many boats for many years on various waterways.

Asked whether the couple ever took alcohol while boating with their four children over the years, Drish replied, “Absolutely not. We had children.”

More witnesses for the prosecution are expected to testify Wednesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.