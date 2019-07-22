MOLINE — A woman charged after a fatal crash in March has pleaded guilty.
Amy Taylor, 27, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Thursday to a count of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
She is in custody, held on a $100,000 bail, court records state. To be released, she would have to post a $10,000 bond.
The crash happened the evening of March 27. A van that had been reported stolen March 24 collided with a Ford Escape at the intersection of John Deere Road and 16th Street, according to the Moline Police Department.
Both occupants of the Escape were hurt. Tammy Loos, 51, of Milan, who was the passenger in the Escape, was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she died. The driver, identified in Rock Island County court records as Matthew Burroughs, survived.
Moline police stated that a pistol, two rifles and two BB guns were recovered from the van after the crash. All three alleged occupants of the van were arrested at or near the scene.
The other two people's cases are still pending.
Armand Cannon, 24, of Grand Mound, Iowa, has been accused of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He has a $250,000 bail and would have to post $25,000 to get out of jail.
Authorities contend Cannon was the driver of the stolen van and disregarded a traffic signal, causing the fatal collision. Cannon is also alleged to have had methamphetamine in his system when the collision occurred
His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 1, according to court records.
Alex Garrels, 26, of Walcott, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records. His bail is also $250,000, with a 10% bond.
He is accused of having a .22-caliber pistol despite a conviction in Scott County in a felony theft case and being in possession of the stolen van, court records state. He was on parole at the time of the crash.
Though court records list Garrels as living in Walcott, the Moline police have Davenport listed as his place of residence.
His next court date also is scheduled for Aug. 1.