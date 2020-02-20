Woman accused in Rock Island County of hurting child

A woman has been accused of injuring her baby in January in Rock Island by causing trauma to the child’s head.

Janet Crawford, 25, Rock Island, has been charged with a single count of aggravated battery to a child, according to Rock Island County court documents. Authorities contend Crawford caused great bodily harm to the child, who is less than a year old.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers were called on Jan. 13 to help the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services at a residence in the 1000 block of 21st Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Earlier that day, the child was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as long-term brain injuries. Crawford is the child’s mother.

Crawford was arrested Tuesday as the result of the police investigation that started Jan. 13, the department said.

She was in custody, held on a $250,000 bail, according to court records. Her next court date was not available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.