Woman accused in Rock Island County of hurting child

A woman has been accused of injuring her baby in January in Rock Island by causing trauma to the child’s head.
Janet Crawford, 25, Rock Island, has been charged with a single count of aggravated battery to a child, according to Rock Island County court documents. Authorities contend Crawford caused great bodily harm to the child, who is less than a year old.
You have free articles remaining.
Police officers were called on Jan. 13 to help the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services at a residence in the 1000 block of 21st Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Earlier that day, the child was hospitalized with what was later diagnosed as long-term brain injuries. Crawford is the child’s mother.
Crawford was arrested Tuesday as the result of the police investigation that started Jan. 13, the department said.
She was in custody, held on a $250,000 bail, according to court records. Her next court date was not available.