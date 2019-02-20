Try 1 month for 99¢
Kristy Lilius, 43, Moline

A Moline woman is facing multiple charges based on accusations she performed sex acts with a juvenile.

Kristy Lilius, 43, Moline, has been accused of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a count of indecent solicitation of a child, and grooming, according to Rock Island County court records. The accusations stem from acts authorities contend Lilius committed in late 2018 and in January.

Lilius was free on $75,000 bail as of Wednesday, according to court records. Her next court date is scheduled for March 15.

