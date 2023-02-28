The attorney for a woman accused of bilking donors out of more than $37,000 with a fake cancer diagnosis issued a plea of not guilty for her client in a written arraignment filed Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

Madison Russo, 19, formerly of Bettendorf but now of Eldridge, is charged with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years or a term on probation.

Russo has waived her right to a speedy trial, according to the written arraignment filed by her attorney, Andrea Jaeger.

Russo is scheduled to make an appearance at 11 a.m. Thursday in District Court.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham also filed the trial information on Tuesday.

Russo was arrested Jan. 23 by Eldridge Police.

The investigation began after medical professionals looking at her GoFundMe page noticed inaccuracies in the photos she posted and alerted authorities.

Additionally, some of the photos were taken from the social media sites of real cancer patients, police allege.

As of Jan. 19, Russo’s GoFundMe page had raised $37,303, according to the search warrant filed by Eldridge Police Officer Garret Jahns. According to the GoFundMe page, “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer” has raised $37,228 from 438 donations.

That page has since been taken down and GoFundMe has reimbursed the donors.

Russo remains free on bond.