A woman was cited with driving under the influence after a car crash Wednesday at the Quad City International Airport.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and airport police officers were called at 11:18 p.m. for a crash on the airport campus, according to news release from the sheriff's office.

Roneatra D. McCorkle, 37, Davenport, allegedly crashed her 2007 Ford Taurus into poles, a guardrail and several parked vehicles. 

She has been cited with DUI and other traffic offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

More details were not available Thursday afternoon. 

