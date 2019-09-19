A woman was cited with driving under the influence after a car crash Wednesday at the Quad City International Airport.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and airport police officers were called at 11:18 p.m. for a crash on the airport campus, according to news release from the sheriff's office.
Roneatra D. McCorkle, 37, Davenport, allegedly crashed her 2007 Ford Taurus into poles, a guardrail and several parked vehicles.
She has been cited with DUI and other traffic offenses, according to the sheriff's office.
More details were not available Thursday afternoon.