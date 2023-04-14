A Carbon Cliff woman faces two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm in Rock Island County, accused of shooting a gun in an occupied parking lot.

The gunfire occurred during a disturbance around 4:45 p.m. on April 5 at the Rock River Town Homes apartment complex, 906 Rebecca Drive, Carbon Cliff, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said. No injuries were reported, but two vehicles were damaged by bullets.

The woman charged is Shameka K. Jones, 42, court records state. Prosecutors accuse her of firing a 9mm handgun in a reckless manner while in the parking lot.

Records did not indicate how many people were present when the shots were fired.

Jones’ bail has been set at $30,000, court records state. The sheriff’s office indicated she posted her $3,000 bond on April 6 and was released.

Jones made her first appearance in court on April 6, and her next is scheduled for April 25, court records state.

The investigation was pending Thursday as sheriff's deputies continue to search for the occupants of a vehicle, because investigators want to question them, officials said.

The vehicle is a light-colored four-door passenger car.

Information can be left for the sheriff’s office via the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips App.