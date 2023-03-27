One person sustained a severe cut to his leg Sunday after a driver struck him and pinned him against another vehicle in Davenport.

Investigators think the collision was intentional.

The injured person, whose age was not provided in the court record, was hit just before 9 a.m. in the area of 13th and Warren streets, according to Scott County court records. The resulting wound required immediate surgery to restore blood flow to the lower leg.

Scott County authorities have accused Trenia M. Cheatheam, 50, of Davenport, of willful injury causing serious injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to court records. Investigators think she was driving the 2001 Ford Mustang that struck the victim.

The two are known to each other and had spent time together the night before, police said. During that time, the victim lost his cell phone and was using Cheatheam’s phone to find it when he was hit by the vehicle, records state.

Cheatheam was driving in the area when she saw the victim in the street with his bicycle, police said. She then sped up and struck him, pinning him between her car and a parked vehicle.

His bicycle was damaged beyond repair and the parked vehicle was damaged, records state. The total dollar value of the property damage was estimated at less than $750.

Cheatheam remained in custody Monday, held on an $8,000 bond, records state. She made her first appearance on the charges Monday, and her next court date is set for April 6, according to court records.