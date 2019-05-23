An East Moline woman has been released on her own recognizance while she awaits her next court date on a charge that she injured an East Moline police officer.
Jinikqua Howard-Foster, 18, of East Moline, was charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer, according to Rock Island County court records. She is accused of struggling with an officer who was attempting to arrest her on Tuesday, leading to the officer suffering a torn muscle in his arm.
Howard-Foster made her first appearance on the charge Wednesday and was released on a $30,000 recognizance bond, court records state. Her next court date is scheduled for June 4.
On Wednesday, the East Moline Police Department released more information about the incident.
The officer was directing traffic around 3:17 p.m. at United Township High School when a resident of the nearby Archer Drive Townhomes, 4000 Archer Drive, called to him, saying she needed help, the police department stated in a news release. He reported the contact on his radio, then went to investigate.
When the officer reached the residence, he found four women or girls fighting in one of the apartments and intervened, according to the release. He arrested Howard-Foster and a 17-year-old girl. He was hurt during the ensuing struggle.
The teen was not identified by police. Names of juveniles who have been arrested are generally not publicized by authorities unless they are charged as adults.
The department release states the people involved are related to each other and had been quarreling for several days before the disagreement became physical Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from East Moline, Silvis and Hampton all went to their injured fellow’s aid, according to the release.
The officer, a 24-year-veteran, was sent to the hospital because of his injury and required surgery, the release states. He is, however, expected to recover.
The entire incident, from the first call for help to the arrests and injury of the officer, took about four minutes, the department release states.