A Davenport woman accused of leaving her mother on the floor for several days in 2021 awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement.

Scott County authorities initially charged Barbara Joan Steen, 60, with dependent adult abuse, intentional physical injury, according to court records. The initial charge stemmed from actions authorities accused Steen of taking in March 2021 at a residence in the 6000 block of Oakbrook Road, Davenport.

Steen’s mother, 86 at the time, fell and could not get up on her own, court records state. Steen, responsible for her care, did not help her mother up and did not provide food, water or other care for at least four days.

Steen entered the plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office on May 17, court records state. She pleaded guilty to a lesser felony — reckless dependent adult abuse resulting in serious injury. Her sentencing has been set for July 21.

The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services will conduct a pre-sentence investigation on Barbara Steen, according to court records.

Such investigations are designed to develop a background report on a defendant. The report is meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

Steen’s sister, Beverly J. Steen, then 65, also faced the dependent adult abuse, intentional physical injury charge because of the incident, court records state. Authorities dropped the case against her in July 2022.

The Scott County Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss, which stated that Beverly Steen was hospitalized with numerous health issues and appeared to have cognitive disabilities. She could not be placed in a health facility with a criminal case pending.